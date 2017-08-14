Trustee nominated vice president of institutional advancement office

The position became vacant last month when Jim Dicker left the university.

President Richard Englert speaks at a Board of Trustees meeting in May. Jim Cawley, a trustee, was nominated for a position at the university by Englert. FILE PHOTO | BRIANNA SPAUSE

Jim Cawley, a university trustee, was nominated as vice president for institutional advancement on Monday by President Richard Englert. Cawley will be responsible for managing the university’s fundraising and alumni engagement.

The Board of Trustees will vote on the nomination at the September meeting.

Cawley’s nomination comes after Jim Dicker, former vice president for institutional advancement, left the university for a similar position at the University of Delaware last month.

A university spokesperson told The Temple News in July it was unsure when a search to fill the position would start.

“I can think of no finer role than raising the funds that will keep Temple affordable and provide students with the resources they need to thrive,” Cawley said in a statement.

Cawley is a 1991 political science alumnus and a 1994 Beasley School of Law alumnus. Cawley was Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor until 2014 and most recently served as the president and CEO of United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, a privately funded, non-profit organization aimed to improve education, financial stability and health in the region.

“[Cawley] has a deep experience with Temple as both a student and a Temple University Board of Trustee,” Englert said in a statement.