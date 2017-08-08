TSG ranked nationally as 13th most active student government

Student Body President Tyrell Mann-Barnes said he hopes to build on this ranking and engage more students.

The Princeton Review ranked Temple Student Government as the 13th most active student government in the nation, based on data from student surveys sent out last fall.

According to the Princeton Review website, 382 student governments nationwide were ranked based on whether students agreed or disagreed with the statement, “Student government has an active presence and a tremendous impact on campus life.”

Student Body President Tyrell Mann-Barnes, who took office at the end of the Spring semester, credits TSG’s high ranking to the “years and years of hard work” of past administrations.

“I think it’s that legacy that really laid the foundation for this rating,” he added.

Barnes said he plans to build on TSG’s visibility and involvement by being “intentional and personal” during his administration’s time in office. Freshman class Parliament elections, a sexual assault prevention week and Community Day – a block party for students and community members to be held on Temple’s campus in the beginning of September – are all ways TSG plans to keep student engaged, he said.

“I think the way we are continuously going to become a more active student government is by engaging students in any way that makes them feel included,” he added.

Fox School of Business’ undergraduate entrepreneurship program was ranked No. 8 nationally for the second year in a row. Temple was also ranked No. 17 on The Princeton Review’s list of schools where relationships between students and the local community are strained.