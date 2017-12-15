TU Alert: Female student unhurt after armed robbery

Temple Police sent a TU Alert out about the incident around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Teenagers attempted to rob a female student Friday evening, wrote Charlie Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The teenagers “ran off without taking anything,” Leone wrote.

Temple Police sent a TU Alert Friday evening around 9:30 p.m., alerting students of an attempted robbery on the 1600 block of Willington Street.

The student was not injured during the encounter.