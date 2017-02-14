TUH doctors open new treatment center

Dr. Laura Goetzl looks at a fetal heartbeat in the Maternal-Fetal Center at TUH on Wednesday, Feb. 8. KAIT MOORE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

To combat the rising rates of opioid addiction in North Philadelphia and the lack of treatment facilities for pregnant women, doctors from Temple University Hospital are working to create a treatment program to address both issues at once.

Dr. Mary Morrison and Dr. Laura Goetzl are working together to ensure that pregnant women addicted to opioids get the best care possible. Goetzl and Morrison have teamed up with Dr. Laura Hart and the Wedge Recovery Center, a center for mental health and drug treatment, to create a caring environment for these women.

“Prior to this initiative there was only one program that treated pregnant women and that was the [Maternal Addition Treatment, Education and Research] program at Jefferson,” Goetzl said. “Now we have three coordinated efforts across the city for women to turn to.”

The Temple/Wedge Opioid Treatment Program will provide 300 women each year with prenatal care, mental health care, substance abuse treatment, pain management and drug testing.

The group received a state grant of $500,000.

“Because of the opioid epidemic, the state is looking to expand treatment,” Morrison said. “We put together a lot of parts that haven’t worked together to make it easier for the pregnant women to move on.”

The women can go to the Wedge Recovery Center at 2009 Broad St. for an evaluation by TUH and Wedge doctors. They will then see Morrison for their personalized psychiatric routine and Hart for medical care.

The center will also take patients from West Philadelphia until another center opens there.

The women are part of a buprenorphine treatment plan, which tricks the brain into thinking it’s receiving opioids, so the withdrawal symptoms stay away, Goetz said. She added that it stabilizes the women emotionally and physically and steers them away from dangerous lifestyles that can be associated with drug addiction.

It can keep the baby stable as well, because addiction and withdrawal can hurt the baby or even cause it to be a stillborn, Goetz said.

There is also an anesthesiologist on duty to control pain during pregnancy, birth and postpartum, covering every aspect of the women’s health care.

“Our main goal is to get them through pregnancy, but we try to get them into a medical home, and they continue for treatment with Wedge after pregnancy,” Goetz said.

The center will also try to keep families together and women safe by incorporating their families into treatment as well, so they can heal as a family, Goetz said.

“It could be really important, because we’re seeing so many people die, with a pregnant woman you have another life at risk,” said Goetzl. “Pregnancy is a great window to approach women about opioid use, they’re usually highly motivated [to stay clean].”

Megan Milligan can be reached at megan.milligan@temple.edu.