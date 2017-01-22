Two cars overturn off Main Campus

A man not affiliated with Temple has been taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence and causing the accident.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday Temple and Philadelphia Police responded to a two-car rollover on Broad Street near Diamond.

Witnesses told police that a man, not affiliated with Temple, was traveling at a high speed down Broad Street when he hit a parked car between Diamond Street and Pollett Walk. His car flipped upside down, while the parked car was turned on its side.

The man was later taken to Hahnemann Hospital and treated for superficial cuts, said Charlie Leone Director of Campus Safety Services. The man is suspected of driving under the influence, causing the two-car turnover.

The accident blocked off the southbound lane of North Broad Street, going toward City Hall until around 6:30 a.m., when the vehicles were eventually towed away from the scene.

The man will be released from the hospital and taken to Philadelphia Police’s Headquarters for processing, Leone said.

“We are fortunate there weren’t other people severely injured by this incident,” he added.

