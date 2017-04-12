Two students unhurt after armed robbery

Temple Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred off campus on Bouvier Street near 18th Street early this morning, where two university students and one non-student were robbed, said university spokesperson Brandon Lausch.

Between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., three males with a gun and wearing all black clothing and masks entered a basement apartment through an unlocked door, Lausch said.

A TUalert was sent to students around 2 a.m. telling students to “avoid the area” and that TUPD was responding to the incident.

A witness said that the three men approached the home and looked to have “walked in,” he added.

Lausch said TUPD is reviewing surveillance footage and increasing patrols in the area where the robbery happened.

“It does not appear to be a random event,” Lausch added, but could not elaborate further.

Joe Garcia, deputy director of administration for TUPD, wrote in an email that the men stole personal items, including cellphones and money, from the residents.

The incident is still under investigation, however none of the residents were injured during the robbery, Garcia added.

Kelly Brennan can be reached at kelly.brennan@temple.edu or on Twitter @_kellybrennan.