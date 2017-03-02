University to remove Peabody as housing option

The freshman residence hall will not be offered as student housing for the 2017-18 academic year.

Peabody Hall will close its doors to students after 60 years. BRIANNA SPAUSE | THE TEMPLE NEWS

Peabody Hall, the freshman residence at Broad and Norris streets, will not be available for student housing next year as the university decides what to do with the property, a spokesman wrote in a statement Thursday.

The university closed access to the housing website Thursday, with plans to re-open it on Friday with the Edge at Avenue North on 15th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue listed as additional residential housing. The Edge is a privately owned apartment complex with which Temple has contracted to allow students to live there with resident assistants and “comparable” costs to that of an on-campus residence hall, the spokesperson told The Temple News.

In an email to students, Sean Killion, the associate director of University Housing and Residential Life, listed Temple Towers and Morgan Hall North — residence halls usually open first to upperclassmen — as options for anyone signing up for housing.

Peabody is Temple’s oldest residence hall, housing 287 beds and the Tyler School of Art Living Learning Community. That LLC will move to 1940 Residence Hall when Peabody is shuttered, according to the statement. 1940 will also house an Architectural and Environmental Design LLC next year.

The beds at Peabody “will be accommodated elsewhere at comparable cost through Temple-sponsored housing agreements,” the spokesman wrote.

Peabody was formerly the least expensive option for students looking for on-campus housing. Now, Johnson and Hardwick Halls are the only traditional, non-suite style residence halls on Main Campus and will be the cheapest option for students at $3,770 per semester for a double room.

Reactions on social media were mixed. Some celebrated Peabody’s closure as a residence hall.

While others were upset by the news.

Peabody or Nobody. I'll be sad to see it go https://t.co/6SepVfvBrt — Taylor Shea (@HeyTayShea) March 2, 2017

Even a Temple sports fan account had some thoughts.

If those walls could talk…… they'd say get the black light. https://t.co/fWwkXSs0cP — Temple Sports (@TempleSportsGuy) March 2, 2017

Students living in Peabody this year will not be affected.

Follow The Temple News on Twitter @TheTempleNews as this story develops.

The reporters can be reached at news@temple-news.com