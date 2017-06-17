Vehicles crash into bus stop, construction gate near Weiss Hall

A two-car crash destroyed a SEPTA bus stop on the corner of 13th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Temple Police appeared to be the first responders. According to a SEPTA spokesperson, Temple Police then notified SEPTA police about the crash.
Vehicles strike SEPTA bus station and construction site at Weiss Hall near 13th and Cecil B. Moore @TheTempleNews pic.twitter.com/8iUno8UDo2
— Julie Christie (@ChristieJules) June 17, 2017
Charlie Leone, the executive director for Campus Safety Services said the crash was a result of one car trying to avoid the other, causing it to go up onto the curb and into a construction gate that was set up around the south entrance of Weiss Hall.
He said there were no injuries.
Julie Christie
