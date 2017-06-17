Vehicles crash into bus stop, construction gate near Weiss Hall

Officials said there were no injuries.

While one vehicle ended up on the street, the other went through a protective gate for construction outside Weiss Hall near 13th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. | JULIE CHRISTIE/THE TEMPLE NEWS

A two-car crash destroyed a SEPTA bus stop on the corner of 13th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Temple Police appeared to be the first responders. According to a SEPTA spokesperson, Temple Police then notified SEPTA police about the crash.

Vehicles strike SEPTA bus station and construction site at Weiss Hall near 13th and Cecil B. Moore @TheTempleNews pic.twitter.com/8iUno8UDo2 — Julie Christie (@ChristieJules) June 17, 2017

Charlie Leone, the executive director for Campus Safety Services said the crash was a result of one car trying to avoid the other, causing it to go up onto the curb and into a construction gate that was set up around the south entrance of Weiss Hall.

He said there were no injuries.