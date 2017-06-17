News

Breaking News

Vehicles crash into bus stop, construction gate near Weiss Hall

Officials said there were no injuries.

by

While one vehicle ended up on the street, the other went through a protective gate for construction outside Weiss Hall near 13th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. | JULIE CHRISTIE/THE TEMPLE NEWS

A two-car crash destroyed a SEPTA bus stop on the corner of 13th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Temple Police appeared to be the first responders. According to a SEPTA spokesperson, Temple Police then notified SEPTA police about the crash.

Charlie Leone, the executive director for Campus Safety Services said the crash was a result of one car trying to avoid the other, causing it to go up onto the curb and into a construction gate that was set up around the south entrance of Weiss Hall.

He said there were no injuries.

Julie Christie

can be reached at julie.christie@temple.edu
The Temple News Julie Christie

Latest posts by Julie Christie (see all)

