Be a prepared voter

Since election day is only one week from today, The Temple News wants to remind the Temple community of the importance of voting in national, state and local elections.

Whether you vote in advance, cast a ballot by mail or visit a polling place, we ask that everyone takes a few moments this week to plan how to vote.

Thanks to hundreds of volunteers citywide, many students reregistered to their residences near Main Campus, and others learned how to vote early or mail-in ballots. We hope voters check their polling location, which can be done at philadelphiavotes.com, and make time in their schedules to go next Tuesday.

Aside from the presidential race, voters can weigh in on the next United States Senator to hold a seat in Pennsylvania. Last week, Democrat Katie McGinty and Republican incumbent Pat Toomey debated for the last time at the Temple Performing Arts Center, talking about issues like affordable education, gun violence and the economy.

Voters will also be able to vote for one of two candidates, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican John Rafferty, to replace Kathleen Kane who resigned as Attorney General in August. Democrat Dwight Evans and Republican James Jones are running for a seat in the House of Representatives for the Second Congressional District, which includes Main Campus, to replace Chaka Fattah, who resigned in June.

Other positions are open, like auditor general, state treasurer and all state senate seats. Voters will also be able to weigh in on the issue of raising the maximum age for State Supreme Court members from 70 to 75, PhillyVoice reported.

There’s only one more week to learn about these candidates and make decisions on who will best represent your interests. Visit vote-pa.org to learn more about polling locations, absentee ballots and candidates.

Polls will be open across the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.