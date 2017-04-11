Opinion

Editorials

Diverse deans needed

The Tyler School of Art should look to include diverse candidates in its applicant pool.

by

Temple announced four candidates applying for the role of dean in the Tyler School of Art, but none of them are people of color.

A third of Tyler’s student body is not white.

When the Beasley School of Law began searching for deans, it put out a call for candidates from non-traditional backgrounds. Why couldn’t Tyler do the same?

Temple constantly boasts its diversity among the student body and should start making efforts to stake that claim in its administration.

A majority of the deans at Temple are white men, but less than half of the student body is male, and only a little more than 55 percent of the student body is white, according to the 2016 Student Profile.

Temple needs to make a more concerted effort as an institution to better represent its students. But this cannot happen when diverse applicants are not even being considered for these leadership positions. The Temple News encourages the university to be more deliberate in seeking out diverse talent for roles in the administration.

Share on :



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

668,392 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>