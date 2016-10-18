Don’t limit conversation

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and through stories in this week’s Opinion section, The Temple News tried to open the discussion about issues surrounding gender violence, like partner abuse and sexual assault.

We hope reading what our writers had to share on these subjects encourages others to speak up.

Do not be afraid to talk about and educate yourself on these issues. Whether you have ever been in any type of abusive relationship or know someone who has, discussion will hopefully help others come forward, seek help and tell their stories.

No one should ever be subject to a relationship or situation where they are emotionally or physically abused, and no one should ever feel ashamed to have been in one. The strength it takes to talk about gender violence of any kind is hard to comprehend, and nothing about that should be overlooked or discredited.

People do not choose to be in an abusive relationship or situation, and we cannot ever blame them for being in one. Instead, we should help them to find the strength to recover.

Don’t just limit your involvement in discussing these issues to October. Gender violence doesn’t take a break every other month. These issues deserve attention throughout the year. Use this month as a way to renew awareness and spread knowledge with your peers.

If you, or someone you know is a survivor of gender violence, please reach out for help. The university has resources for students, and they should be used. Contact Campus Safety Services at 215-204-1234, or reach out to Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-866-723-3014.