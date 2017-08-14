Opinion

Seek support after Charlottesville protests

The Temple News editorial board encourages members of the university community to reach out for help if they need it.

The Temple News staff, like many people across the country, is horrified by the violence and hate perpetuated by the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend as part of a “Unite the Right” rally. We feel fortunate, however, that our community has responded to this hate speech directly and extended resources to people who might feel unsafe.

Click here to see a list that includes some resources — like counseling services and student organizations — at Temple and in Philadelphia for people who may be feeling upset or unsafe in light of the riots in Charlottesville

This weekend, Temple Student Government released a statement in solidarity with more than 100 other student governments in support of the University of Virginia’s student body after the violent protests in Charlottesville over the weekend.

In a statement to The Temple News, President Richard Englert also denounced the rally.

“The events in Charlottesville were appalling and have left us all deeply saddened,” Englert wrote. “The racism, hatred, racial supremacy, anti-Semitism, homophobia and acts of violence shown over the weekend have no place on or near any university campus. I am working with the presidents of the Faculty Senate and Temple Student Government to determine what we can do together to ensure that our community is one where we can live, learn, teach and explore without fear.”

TSG also released an independent statement encouraging students of color and LGBTQ students to reach out for help from resources around Main Campus.

We could not agree more.

For its part, The Temple News will continue to strive to report ethically and responsibly on instances of hate that happen on campus. In the meantime, we hope members of the Temple community who need support will reach out and ask.

