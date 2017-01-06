2016 in Photos

TrackandField_Sports_1.12_JennyKerrigan-1 Track & field got a new head coach, Elvis Forde. Here, a view of runners practicing in January. | JENNY KERRIGAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Philadelphia Auto Show_AE_2.9_Margo Reed-9 A young child tries out Virtual Reality glasses at the Philadelphia Auto Show on Jan. 14. | MARGO REED / THE TEMPLE NEWS

RobLawton_Lifestyle_2.9_BriannaSpause-1 Rob Lawton Jr., a 2013 marketing alumnus, started a grassroots campaign to deliver clean water to the residents of Flint, Michigan who are battling a lead crisis in their water system. | BRIANNA SPAUSE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

StadiumProtest_News_2.9_BriannaSpause-6 The Stadium Stompers protest the possible construction of a stadium on Main Campus outside of a Feb. 8 Board of Trustees Meeting in Sullivan Hall. | BRIANNA SPAUSE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

JohnBendel John Bendel finished a project called 4 Years/ 40 Walls in which he documented the changing graffiti in the abandoned school since 2011. | ZACH FISCHER FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

022315_Brink1_Stadium2 Keishon Norton, 17, trains during preseason after school on Thursday, Feb. 18. Students and faculty at George Washington Carver High School hope the proposed stadium on Temple's main campus can provide practice space for their football program. | HARRISON BRINK / THE TEMPLE NEWS

AE_VIOLINIST_4.5_danielrainville_01 Violinist Herbert Light has played with the Philadelphia Orchestra for 56 years. His son, Jonathan Light, is chronicling his father's work in a documentary. | DAN RAINVILLE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Bernie_News_4.12_JennyKerrigan_03 Bernie Sanders visited the Liacouras Center on April 6 as a stop on his Democratic presidential primary campaign. | JENNY KERRIGAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Knitting Peace_AE_4.12_Margo Reed-17 Cirkus Cirkör, a Swedish circus, believes knitting can be a means to achieving peace. The group premiered its show as part of the Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts on April 8. | MARGO REED / THE TEMPLE NEWS

4.9_WLAX_Vanderbilt_Donald_Otto_16 Senior Nicole Tiernan battles with a defender in the snow during Temple's 7-3 away win over Vanderbilt on April 9. | DONALD OTTO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

cosby Bill Cosby leaves a Montgomery County courthouse in July after his request for dismissal of charges was denied.. | BRIANNA SPAUSE TTN

160830_Features_PokemonGo_NoelleCress_3-1 Shafayeet Hoque, left, a freshman biology major, and Willa Douglas, a freshman vocal performance major, play “Pokemon Go” during their second day on campus. | NOELLE QIFU CRESS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Men'sSoccer_8.26_Sports_HoJun Yu-2 Freshman midfielder Albert Moreno reacts to his shot attempt in the first half of Temple’s 3-0 win against the Manhattan Jaspers on Friday at the new Temple Sports Complex at Broad and Master streets. The new complex provides on campus playing space for Men's Soccer, Women's Field Hockey and several club sports. | HOJUN YU FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.6_sports_Football_TempleVsArmy_GenevaHeffernan_07 Coach Matt Rhule walks the sideline during the Owls’ 28-13 loss to Army on Sept. 2. Rhule resigned as the Owls' head coach in December after accepting a coaching position at Baylor University in Texas. | GENEVA HEFFERNAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

9-6_News_TrumpProtest_MargoReed_3 Paula Peebles of North Philadelphia and Fight for $15 leads the protest against area Republicans holding a private meeting with then-Republican nominee Donald Trump. | MARGO REED FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

9-13_news_englert_briannaspause-8 Richard Englert replaced Neil Theobald as the university's president after Theobald resigned. | BRIANNA SPAUSE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Margo Reed for The Temple News President Barack Obama visited Eakins Oval outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sept. 13 to campaign for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential Election race. | MARGO REED FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

9-20_features_pbjday_patrickclark-4 Student body President Aron Cowen makes peanut butter and jelly sandwiches Sept. 19 during the Main Campus Program Board’s organized attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made in an hour. More than1,000 students gathered at the Liacouras Center and successfully broke the record. | PATRICK CLARK / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9-20_news_hillaryclinton_maggieandresen-5 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton visited Mitten Hall on Sept. 19 to meet with potential student voters. | MAGGIE ANDRESEN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

9-27_features_-bsu_khanyabrann_01 Black Student Union executive board members Celine Corbie, Starr Clark and Lauren Smith sit during the national anthem at Temple’s Homecoming game to protest oppression of people of color in the United States. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

10-11_sports_crew_sydneyschaefer-10 Two of the eight-man boats that make up the men’s crew team’s heavyweight fleet row on the Schuylkill during practice on Oct. 5. | SYDNEY SCHAEFFER FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

10-11_features_phillyrow_kaitmoore6 Greta Greiman, with her father Keith, a 2001 alumnus of the Tyler School of Art, enjoys the coloring installation at the PhillyRow exhibition on Oct. 8. | KAIT MOORE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

10-18_news_sodexofood_cottrelljamie-0 Joyce Badolato, a Sodexo worker of 12 years, prepares a bowl of vegetables at Wok Star in the Morgan Hall Food Court on Oct. 14. Food service workers formerly employed by Sodexo will have the opportunity to re-apply for their jobs once Aramark takes over dining services at Temple. / JAMIE COTTRELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

10-18_news_watermainbreak_patrickclark-3 University officials rushed to fix a broken water main at 13th and Norris Streets on Oct. 12 which caused flooding on main campus and cut water service to Peabody Hall temporarily. Occurring some time between 9 and 9:30 a.m., traffic was diverted and students had to wade through ankle high water following the incident. | PATRICK CLARK / THE TEMPLE NEWS

news_11-4_septastrike_evaneasterling_12 Stuart Gethers (right), waits for a shuttle bus to arrive on Broad Street near Polett Walk on Nov. 11 due the the citywide SEPTA strike. EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS

trumpprotest_news_11-9_evaneasterling_12 Freshman theater major Kaytiona Golomb holds a sign at the protest of President-Elect Donald Trump, Nov. 9. | EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS

11-15_sports_mensbballlasalle_patrickclark-15 Junior forward Obi Enechionyia attempts a layup in the Owls’ 97-92 win against La Salle on Nov. 11. | PATRICK CLARK / THE TEMPLE NEWS

10-18_opinion_freelibrary_margoreed-7 Perry Genovesi, a 2008 English alumnus, hangs a guitar in the Free Library of Philadelphia, which is planning to offer instrument rentals. This would be the first free instrument rental program in the city. | MARGO REED FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS