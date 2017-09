21 photos from Made In America 2017

MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_21 Fans during Marshmello's set at Made In America | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_20 The Chainsmokers | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_19 Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_18 Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_17 Fans at Made In America | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_16 Fans at Made In America | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_15 Fans at Made In America | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_14 Fans at Made In America | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_13 Marshmello | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_12 21 Savage | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_11 DJ duo Cash Cash | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_10 DJ duo Cash Cash | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_9 DJ Devault | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_8 A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_7 Takeoff of Migos | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_6 Offset of Migos | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_5 Quavo of Migos | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_4 Offset of Migos | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_3 J. Cole | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_2 DJ Kap Slap | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS MadeInAmerica_GREGFRY_1 DJ Devault | GREG FRY FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Despite the first day of rain, thousands of fans traveled from all over to experience the sixth annual Budweiser Made In America music festival, which was held on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 and 3. The two-day festival featured top artists such as Migos, J. Cole, the Chainsmokers, Marshmello (with a surprise performance by Khalid) and Jay-Z. The rain finally let up on day two. However, the parkway was still covered in mud, which called for festival-goers to joke that the two-day concert should be called “Mud In America,” as reported on philly.com.