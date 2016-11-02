Slideshows

Anne Hathaway visits Main Campus

by

Six days before Election Day, actress Anne Hathaway stumped for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Main Campus. Hathaway spoke to about 300 students for 30 minutes starting around 11:30 a.m.

On Montgomery Avenue near 13th Street, Hathaway also stood at a campaign table and helped students sign up to volunteer for Clinton’s campaign.

“If you sign up [to volunteer], you get a selfie,” Hathaway said to the crowd.

Hathaway’s visit to Main Campus was one of the four stops she made today. She also visited Bryn Mawr College, a campaign office in Ardmore and a campaign office in Phoenixville.

-Grace Shallow

 

 

