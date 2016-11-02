Anne Hathaway visits Main Campus

11-2_spotnews_heffernan-4 GENEVA HEFFERNAN | FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS img_0740 PAIGE GROSS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11-2_spotnews_heffernan-3 GENEVA HEFFERNAN | FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS img_0749 PAIGE GROSS /THE TEMPLE NEWS img_0694 EMILY SCOTT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Six days before Election Day, actress Anne Hathaway stumped for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Main Campus. Hathaway spoke to about 300 students for 30 minutes starting around 11:30 a.m.

On Montgomery Avenue near 13th Street, Hathaway also stood at a campaign table and helped students sign up to volunteer for Clinton’s campaign.

“If you sign up [to volunteer], you get a selfie,” Hathaway said to the crowd.

Hathaway’s visit to Main Campus was one of the four stops she made today. She also visited Bryn Mawr College, a campaign office in Ardmore and a campaign office in Phoenixville.

-Grace Shallow