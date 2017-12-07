Slideshows

Annual rock sale held on campus

by

The College of Science and Technology’s earth and environmental science department held its annual rock sale on campus this week. The sale kicked off on Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. and will end on Friday at noon. Temple’s Geology Club was also involved in the event, selling several types of rocks and stones. 

Held in the first-floor lobby of Beury Hall, the event attracted a variety of students, as the event also sold jewelry made from various types of rocks and stones. Pendants and bracelets were sold, along with carved figurines and fossils from different countries. Some of the rocks sold included rose quartz from Brazil and Madagascar and selenite from Morocco.

Rachel Silverman

