Annual rock sale held on campus

12.5_OnlineFeature_RockSale_SilvermanRachel_2 RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_OnlineFeature_RockSale_SilvermanRachel_3 RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_OnlineFeature_RockSale_SilvermanRachel_40 RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_OnlineFeature_RockSale_SilvermanRachel_6 RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_OnlineFeature_RockSale_SilvermanRachel_34 RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_OnlineFeature_RockSale_SilvermanRachel_12 RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_OnlineFeature_RockSale_SilvermanRachel_4 RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_OnlineFeature_RockSale_SilvermanRachel_22 RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_OnlineFeature_RockSale_SilvermanRachel_8 RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The College of Science and Technology’s earth and environmental science department held its annual rock sale on campus this week. The sale kicked off on Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. and will end on Friday at noon. Temple’s Geology Club was also involved in the event, selling several types of rocks and stones.

Held in the first-floor lobby of Beury Hall, the event attracted a variety of students, as the event also sold jewelry made from various types of rocks and stones. Pendants and bracelets were sold, along with carved figurines and fossils from different countries. Some of the rocks sold included rose quartz from Brazil and Madagascar and selenite from Morocco.