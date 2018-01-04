‘Bomb cyclone’ falls on Main Campus

1_4_2018_Snowww_SydneySchaefer-13 A sweeper cleans the sidewalk on Montgomery Avenue on Main Campus as the snow falls during the snowstorm on Thursday afternoon. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1_4_2018_Snowww_SydneySchaefer-18 A man pushes a Philadelphia Police car over a snow mount at Montgomery Avenue and Broad Street near Main Campus on the afternoon of Thursday’s snowstorm. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1_4_2018_Snowww_SydneySchaefer-14 Food trucks, covered in snow, line Montgomery Avenue on Main Campus as the snow falls during the snowstorm on Thursday afternoon. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1_4_2018_Snowww_SydneySchaefer-12 Snow gathers on the Owl statue’s eye, which is located at the corner of Liacouras and Polett Walks, as the snow falls during the snowstorm on Thursday afternoon. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1_4_2018_Snowww_SydneySchaefer-10 Construction on Temple’s new library continues at the corner of Liacouras and Polett Walks despite the snow and high winds on the afternoon of Thursday’s snowstorm. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1_4_2018_Snowww_SydneySchaefer-7 A woman nears the doors of Mitten Hall on Main Campus as the high winds and snow pick up on the afternoon of Thursday’s snowstorm. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1_4_2018_Snowww_SydneySchaefer-6 Passersby and drivers commute on Broad Street near Main Campus in the snow and high winds on the afternoon of Thursday’s snowstorm. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS