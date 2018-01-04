‘Bomb cyclone’ falls on Main Campus

1_4_2018_Snowww_SydneySchaefer-13
A sweeper cleans the sidewalk on Montgomery Avenue on Main Campus as the snow falls during the snowstorm on Thursday afternoon. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
A man pushes a Philadelphia Police car over a snow mount at Montgomery Avenue and Broad Street near Main Campus on the afternoon of Thursday’s snowstorm. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Food trucks, covered in snow, line Montgomery Avenue on Main Campus as the snow falls during the snowstorm on Thursday afternoon. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Snow gathers on the Owl statue’s eye, which is located at the corner of Liacouras and Polett Walks, as the snow falls during the snowstorm on Thursday afternoon. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Construction on Temple’s new library continues at the corner of Liacouras and Polett Walks despite the snow and high winds on the afternoon of Thursday’s snowstorm. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
A woman nears the doors of Mitten Hall on Main Campus as the high winds and snow pick up on the afternoon of Thursday’s snowstorm. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Passersby and drivers commute on Broad Street near Main Campus in the snow and high winds on the afternoon of Thursday’s snowstorm. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Tire tracks are imprinted in the snow on 17th Street near Berks on the afternoon of Thursday’s snowstorm. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Philadelphia received an estimated 4 inches of snow from a “bomb cyclone” storm, which also brought frigid temperatures and icy streets. The city declared a snow emergency as of midnight Thursday. All Philadelphia public and parochial schools were closed today and will also be closed on Friday. Besides the Harrisburg Campus, all U.S. campuses were closed today. During the afternoon, very few people around Main Campus were outside.
Sydney Schaefer
