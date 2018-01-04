Slideshows

‘Bomb cyclone’ falls on Main Campus

Philadelphia received an estimated 4 inches of snow from a “bomb cyclone” storm, which also brought frigid temperatures and icy streets. The city declared a snow emergency as of midnight Thursday. All Philadelphia public and parochial schools were closed today and will also be closed on Friday. Besides the Harrisburg Campus, all U.S. campuses were closed today. During the afternoon, very few people around Main Campus were outside.

Sydney Schaefer

