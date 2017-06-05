Chainsmokers bring ‘Memories…Do Not Open’ tour to Liacouras Center

LIN_KIIARA_060317-9 copy BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS LIN_OliverTree BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS LIN_TheChainsmokers_060317-35 BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS LIN_Whethan_060317-20 copy BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS LIN_TheChainsmokers_060317-22 BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS LIN_TheChainsmokers_060317-29 BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS LIN_TheChainsmokers_060317-33 BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS LIN_TheChainsmokers_060317-34 BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS LIN_Whethan_060317-15 copy BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS LIN_TheChainsmokers_060317-1 BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Chainsmokers held a concert at The Liacouras Center on June 3 as part of their nationwide “Memories…Do Not Open” tour. They released an album with the same name in April. The concert also featured DJ Whethan, Oliver Tree, Kiiara and Emily Warren.

The concert sold about 7,500 tickets since announcing the tour would stop at the Liacouras Center, said Melvin Powell, the marketing manager of the Liacouras Center.

Mette Risdal, 32, from Arendal, Norway is a huge fan of The Chainsmokers’. Even though she lives in New York and will attend their June 9 concert in Flushing, New York, she traveled to Philadelphia so that she could see the group twice.

“I love music, that’s the only thing that keeps me going in life because you feel down and you have lot of things happening in your life where you think there’s no good reason to live, but then, music keeps you going,” Risdal said.