Live in Philly: Cherry & White game held at practice field

Friends, family and students gathered at 10th and Diamond streets for the annual Cherry & White Game street fair on Saturday. Each year, Temple football divides its squad into two teams, white team “Greatness Doesn’t Quit” and cherry team “Temple Tuff,” to play a spring game in preparation for the upcoming fall season. A street fair with food and games was held before kickoff.

Sye’smed, 6, enjoyed a game of cornhole with his grandfather, while others ate watermelon, burgers and hot dogs. The Temple University Bookstore also provided discounted Temple apparel for fans.

Stella the Owl, Hooter and the Temple Temperors all attended the pregame festivities. The Temple Temperors include alumni who dress up in royalty garb and are Temple football season-ticket holders.

The first 1,500 fans to arrive at the street fair were offered T-shirts in either cherry or white. Those who chose the color corresponding to the winning team won various discounts to local businesses around Main Campus. Greatness Doesn’t Quit defeated Temple Tuff 17-14.