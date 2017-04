Crew competes in Bergen Cup Regatta

4.25_Sports_crew_genevaheffernan-1 GENEVA HEFFERNAN | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 4.25_sports_crew_genevaheffernan-11 Temple practices on the Schuylkill in preparation for Saturday's Bergen Cup Regatta. GENEVA HEFFERNAN | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 04.25_sports_crew_genevaheffernan-10 GENEVA HEFFERNAN | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 4.25_Sports_crew_genevaheffernan-6 GENEVA HEFFERNAN | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 4.25_sports_crew_genevaheffernan-15 GENEVA HEFFERNAN | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 04.25_sports_crew_genevaheffernan-14 GENEVA HEFFERNAN | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR

The crew team placed first in the Varsity 4 and Freshman 4 races on Saturday on the Schuylkill in the Bergen Cup Regatta. The Freshman 8 placed second, and the Varsity 8 placed third. The Owls will compete in the Dad Vail Regatta on May 12 and 13 on the Schuylkill. Last year, Temple medaled in the Varsity 8 for the first time since 2008.