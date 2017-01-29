Event celebrates the Religion department and professor

01.27_features_religiondept_genevaheffernan-3 Leonard Swidler greets Brian Ortale, a graduate student of his who spoke about Swidler and Temple’s Religion Department at an event in the Paley Library lecture hall on Friday. GENEVA HEFFERNAN | THE TEMPLE NEWS 01.27_features_religiondept_genevaheffernan-4 Although Leonard Swidler wrote many books, one of his most influential was his Journal of Ecumenical Studies, which receives high acclaim from theologians across the world. GENEVA HEFFERNAN | THE TEMPLE NEWS 01.27_features_religiondept_genevaheffernan-5 Roger and Judy Van Allen laugh as they catch up with old friends at an event celebrating the history of Temple’s Religion department held at the Paley Library lecture hall on Friday. Leonard Swidler was being honored at the event for his 50 years teaching at Temple University and Roger Van Allen was Swindler’s first graduate student. GENEVA HEFFERNAN | THE TEMPLE NEWS 01.27_features_religiondept_genevaheffernan-9 The Dialogue Institute at Temple University hosted an event honoring the 50 years Professor Leonard Swidler has been teaching at Temple University in Paley Library on Friday. GENEVA HEFFERNAN | THE TEMPLE NEWS 01.27_features_religiondept_genevaheffernan-15 Professor Brian Ortale spoke at an event discussing the history of Temple’s religion department on Friday. GENEVA HEFFERNAN | THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple’s Dialogue Institute hosted an event on Friday night in Paley Library’s lecture hall that highlighted the Religion department’s work and Leonard Swidler, a professor of Catholic thought and interreligious dialogue, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary at the university.

About 30 of Swidler’s former and current students and colleagues attended the event, which featured discussion and a reception. Swidler co-founded the Journal of Ecumenical Studies, a publication that features intrareligious, interreligious and interideological dialogue, with his late wife Arlene in the early 1960s. The Dialogue Institute and its mission, which he founded in 1978, are an extension of the journal’s original principles.

– Grace Shallow