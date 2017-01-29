Slideshows

Event celebrates the Religion department and professor

by

Temple’s Dialogue Institute hosted an event on Friday night in Paley Library’s lecture hall that highlighted the Religion department’s work and Leonard Swidler, a professor of Catholic thought and interreligious dialogue, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary at the university.

About 30 of Swidler’s former and current students and colleagues attended the event, which featured discussion and a reception. Swidler co-founded the Journal of Ecumenical Studies, a publication that features intrareligious, interreligious and interideological dialogue, with his late wife Arlene in the early 1960s. The Dialogue Institute and its mission, which he founded in 1978, are an extension of the journal’s original principles.

– Grace Shallow 

