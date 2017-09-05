First Friday kicks off at Piazza with free dance lesson

9.5_LiveinPhilly_SalsaNight_Schaefer-3 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.5_LiveinPhilly_SalsaNight_Schaefer-7 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.5_LiveinPhilly_SalsaNight_Schaefer-13 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.5_LiveinPhilly_SalsaNight_Schaefer-11 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.5_LiveinPhilly_SalsaNight_Schaefer-15 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.5_LiveinPhilly_SalsaNight_Schaefer SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Hundreds of people brought their dancing shoes and gathered at the Piazza’s debut of its monthly First Friday Salsa Night last weekend in Northern Liberties. Jackie Fisher, the executive director of the Philadelphia Dance Foundation, gave a free salsa dancing lesson. Fisher taught the crowd the basics of salsa dancing before the musical group Siempre Salsa Philly took the stage. The group aims to expose more people to original salsa music through a variety of educational and entertainment events.