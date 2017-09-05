Slideshows

Featured | Lifestyle | Live in Philly |

First Friday kicks off at Piazza with free dance lesson

by

Hundreds of people brought their dancing shoes and gathered at the Piazza’s debut of its monthly First Friday Salsa Night last weekend in Northern Liberties. Jackie Fisher, the executive director of the Philadelphia Dance Foundation, gave a free salsa dancing lesson. Fisher taught the crowd the basics of salsa dancing before the musical group Siempre Salsa Philly took the stage. The group aims to expose more people to original salsa music through a variety of educational and entertainment events.

Sydney Schaefer

can be reached at sydney.schaefer@temple.edu
Or you can follow Sydney on Twitter @sydneydschaefer
Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

Latest posts by Sydney Schaefer (see all)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    *

    * Copy This Password *

    * Type Or Paste Password Here *

    777,237 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

    You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>