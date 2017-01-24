Slideshows

Inauguration Day Coverage

by , , , and

This past weekend, students and faculty members reacted to the inauguration of President Donald Trump in support and dissent.

Theater students gathered in front of Tomlinson Theater to show solidarity and participate in the Ghostlight Project, a national movement, on the eve of Trump’s inauguration. While about 100 students walked out of class in protest of the inauguration on Friday, some watched and discussed the event in Paley Library’s lecture hall. Others traveled to Washington, D.C. to see the man they voted for become the 45th president of the United States.

Protests continued throughout the weekend as students and faculty members participated in the Women’s March in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Grace Shallow

