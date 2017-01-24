Inauguration Day Coverage

1.24_Features_InaugurationViewingParty_GraceShallow_02 Students watch President Donald Trump speak during his inaugural address at the Inauguration Viewing, Discussion and Teach-in on Jan. 20 in the lecture hall of Paley Library. GRACE SHALLOW | THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.24_Features_SignMaking_MadelineO'Donnell-2 Senior graphic design Major Grace O’Leary prepares for the Women’s March on Philadelphia at a sign making event held in Tyler Contemporary on Wed. MADELINE O'DONNELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 01.24_Features_WomensMarch_AmeliaBurns-3 Estimates have said that roughly 50,000 people attended the Women’s March on Philadelphia. There were marches in nearly every major city. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 01.24_Features_WomensMarch_AmeliaBurns-6 An estimated 50,000 people attended the Women’s March on Philadelphia on Saturday. The march was an international response to President Donald Trump’s rhetoric toward women and other groups. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 01.24_Features_WomensMarch_GraceShallow-2 Caitlyn Koch, a sophomore public relations and political science major, and Emily Detweiler, a sophomore film and media arts major, hold their signs at the Women’s March on Philadelphia at Logan Square in Center City. GRACE SHALLOW | THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.24_news_walkout.JacobMcGlew-6 Vocal leaders of various student groups addressed a crowd through a megaphone, speaking on issues such as racial discrimination and raising the minimum wage at the Bell Tower on Friday Jan. 20. MCGLEW FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 01.24_News_WalkoutCC_PaigeGross3 Protesters march around City Hall on Friday, after a rally and walkout on Main Campus. PAIGE GROSS | THE TEMPLE NEWS

This past weekend, students and faculty members reacted to the inauguration of President Donald Trump in support and dissent.

Theater students gathered in front of Tomlinson Theater to show solidarity and participate in the Ghostlight Project, a national movement, on the eve of Trump’s inauguration. While about 100 students walked out of class in protest of the inauguration on Friday, some watched and discussed the event in Paley Library’s lecture hall. Others traveled to Washington, D.C. to see the man they voted for become the 45th president of the United States.

Protests continued throughout the weekend as students and faculty members participated in the Women’s March in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Grace Shallow