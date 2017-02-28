Live in Philly: Barnes Foundation exhibit celebrates 19th-century French life

2.28_features_LiveinPhilly_conorrottmund-11 CONOR ROTTMUND FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.28_features_LiveinPhilly_conorrottmund-2 CONOR ROTTMUND FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.28_features_LiveinPhilly_conorrottmund-7 CONOR ROTTMUND FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.28_features_LiveinPhilly_conorrottmund-8 CONOR ROTTMUND FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.28_features_LiveinPhilly_conorrottmund-12 CONOR ROTTMUND FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.28_features_LiveinPhilly_conorrottmund-15 CONOR ROTTMUND FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Barnes Foundation hosted a party on Friday celebrating the opening of its latest art installation: “Person of the Crowd: The Contemporary Art of the Flânerie.” Guests were welcomed to view the exhibit a day prior to the official opening and encouraged to dress in either 19th-century or contemporary attire.

Food and drinks were served and accompanied by live music. According to the Barnes’ website, the exhibit showcases the work of more than 50 artists. The artists are referred to as “flânerie,” which means “idling behavior” in French. Utilizing scavenged supplies found on the streets to create their work, the collection reflects issues including racism, gender politics and globalization.

Performances will take place in the streets surrounding the Barnes for the duration of the exhibit. According to its website, the street performances are meant to engage and invite “the general public to step into the position of the flâneur and share their perceptions of everyday urban life via social media.” The exhibit will be open to the public until May 22.