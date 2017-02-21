Live in Philly: Cupid’s Undie Run

Slideshows

The seventh annual Cupid’s Undie Run brought an estimated 800 runners in their underwear to the streets of South Philadelphia on Saturday. Participants arrived at XFINITY Live! at noon to start the day. Cheers erupted outside of the venue as the “undie run” began at 2 p.m. Runners were encouraged to take the mile-long course at their own pace. The run occurs in 38 cities nationwide in February, with the goal of raising $7 million for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The foundation focuses on finding a cure for the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis, which causes tumors to form in the spinal cord, brain and nerves. According to its website, participants run in their underwear to symbolize that people with NF “can’t cover up their tumors.” The Philadelphia event raised more than $207,000.

