Live in Philly: East Passyunk Fall Festival

Residents and business owners of South Philadelphia came together on Saturday to celebrate Halloween and the fall season at the East Passyunk Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday. East Passyunk Avenue was blocked off at Tasker Street to make room for the myriad of festivities like pumpkin decorating, live music, a costume contest and a craft show. Attendees were treated to food from Stogie Joe’s, the Pub on Passyunk East, Mamma Maria Ristorante and Weckerly’s.

Families and their dogs dressed up for the annual costume competition and won prizes for their ghoulish get-ups. The Breslin family had a winning costume featuring a burning building, a firefighter, and a dalmatian.

Alumni Parker Shelton, Jeremy Stock and Adam Baldwin enjoyed a local craftsman’s tent. The festival provided families a safe space to trick-or-treat, with all of the local businesses on East Passyunk giving candy to any children who came to their door.

“By having these events, it bring people from far and wide,” said Pam Zenzola, executive director of the Passyunk Business Improvement District. “With all of our events, the goal is to just show people who we are. People think we just have restaurants but there’s so much more to the avenue.”