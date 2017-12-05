Live in Philly: Elfreth’s Alley in Old City hosts holiday celebration

12.5_LIVEINPHILLY_ElferethsAlley_CottrellJamie-19 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_LIVEINPHILLY_ElferethsAlley_CottrellJamie-18 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_LIVEINPHILLY_ElferethsAlley_CottrellJamie-18 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_LIVEINPHILLY_ElferethsAlley_CottrellJamie-3 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_LIVEINPHILLY_ElferethsAlley_CottrellJamie-12 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 12.5_LIVEINPHILLY_ElferethsAlley_CottrellJamie-4 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Elfreth’s Alley Association hosted its annual Deck the Alley holiday event on Saturday in Old City. Deck the Alley provides visitors with a glimpse of the United States’ oldest residential street. This year, owners of more than 20 homes on Elfreth’s Alley opened up their first floors or ribboned off their doors so visitors could see inside the historical residences.

The alley was decorated with Christmas lights and holiday plants, like poinsettias and green ferns. Carolers were dressed in colonial garb and walked around Old City singing Christmas songs.

“We came to see all of the houses and lights,” said Ilyssa Strugats, who lives in Philadelphia and brought her children, Fin, 6, and Archer, 4. “We figured it would be a good history lesson. Fin is learning about Benjamin Franklin in school.”

The celebration also featured “Making Christmas,” a pop-up exhibit about the transformation of Christmas traditions in the U.S. from the 18th to the 19th century. The exhibit will be on display on Friday and Saturday nights in the Elfreth’s Alley Museum House until Jan. 1, 2018.