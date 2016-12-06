Slideshows

Featured | Live in Philly | Slideshows | Web Exclusives |

Live in Philly: Gender and Masculinity at PAFA

by

Last Saturday, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts hosted the opening reception for “Melt/Carve/Forge: Embodied Sculptures,” the first solo museum exhibition in the United States created by Cassils, a transgender multimedia artist from Montreal, Quebec. The work featured blended mediums like audio, sculpture, photography and projection to illustrate concepts of gender and masculinity.

Emily Vey Duke, a patron of PAFA, described Cassils’ work as “a nuanced and complicated response to violence against transgender people.” These themes of violence are a huge part of Cassils’ work, with one section of the exhibit displaying a 2,000-pound mound of clay that Cassils “fought.” Photographs documenting this fight lined the walls of the gallery.
Cassils described the exhibit as “an exploration around the ideas of pushing back on the sort of binary notions of gender.”

“[It is] to hyper-perform the ideas around masculinity, to kind of showcase its production as something that is structured as opposed to naturalized,” Cassils said. “I see a lot of my work speaking to performing and exploding certain pre-conditioned ideas around bodies.”
“Melt/Carve/Forge” will be on display at PAFA until March 5, 2017.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

545,844 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>