Live in Philly: Harry Potter Festival

Cauldrons bubbled and butterbeer flowed at this past weekend’s Harry Potter Festival in Chestnut Hill. With attendees including children and families to college students, the festival featured circus performances, improv acts, live readings from the book series and free hayrides.

“This is Bookie,” said young Alex Prince, holding a realistic version of the Monster Book of Monsters, which students at Hogwarts, the school where the Harry Potter series is set, are required to read. “He eats people for lunch.”

Hired wizarding world lookalikes traversed the festival , costumed as characters like Dolores Umbridge, Rubeus Hagrid and Albus Dumbledore. Kassandra Rivera and Chris Monaco were chosen to represent Nymphadora Tonks and Remus Lupin , respectively .

“It’s been fun . W e were so happy to be hired this year,” Rivera said.

“I loved how the town of Chestnut Hill morphed into so many people’s Harry Potter fantasies ,” said Laura Bonanni, a senior early education major. “ I will definitely be back next year .”

