Live in Philly: Katy Perry gets out the vote at Mann Center

Katy Perry held a free concert at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 5 for her “Love Trumps Hate” tour in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Before Perry’s performance, guests of Clinton came on stage to speak, including U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Cory Booker, actress Debra Messing, television producer Shonda Rhimes, Pennsylvania Senate nominee Katie McGinty and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Speeches focused on the importance of everyone getting out to vote and making America a safer, more accepting country for people of all different backgrounds.

Sam Gamberg and Amara Eke, two seniors from Lower Merion High School, supported Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primaries but chose to support Clinton subsequently.

“I am going to support [Clinton because] supporting any other candidate would lead to a Trump presidency,” Gamberg said as he discussed current threats against minority groups, specifically transgender Americans. Eke voiced concerns regarding women’s health and equal opportunities for immigrants.