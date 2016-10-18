Live in Philly: Mausoleum Rooftop Spooktacular

10-18_liveinphilly_rooftopspooktacular_patrickclark_02 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 10-18_liveinphilly_rooftopspooktacular_patrickclark_07 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 10-18_liveinphilly_rooftopspooktacular_patrickclark_08 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 10-18_liveinphilly_rooftopspooktacular_patrickclark_09 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 10-18_liveinphilly_rooftopspooktacular_patrickclark_10 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 10-18_liveinphilly_rooftopspooktacular_patrickclark_13 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 10-18_liveinphilly_rooftopspooktacular_patrickclark_14 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR

Lovers of Halloween and all things weird gathered at PhilaMOCA on Friday for the Mausoleum Rooftop Spooktacular, an outdoor film screening featuring family-friendly Halloween TV specials, commercials, and shorts from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The Callowhill-based theater and art space is known for their unconventional events.

Attendees enjoyed complimentary s’mores station in addition to nighttime views of the Center City skyline from the corner of 12th and Spring Garden streets. PhilaMOCA director and curator Eric Bresler was the mind behind the screening.

“We’ve done a lot of compilation programs in the past and we did one other rooftop screening last summer and that went really well,” Bresler said. “The goal of this was to try to capture that feeling of Halloween that we all had as youths.”