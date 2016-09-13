Slideshows

Live in Philly: Naked Bike Ride draws city bikers, skaters

by

Once a year, a biker gang of a different, more harmonious nature rides through the streets of Philadelphia. Following eight years of unadulterated tradition, Philadelphia once again hosted the annual Naked Bike Ride on Saturday. Philly Naked Bike Ride “aims to promote conscious fuel consumption, positive body images as well as cycling advocacy,” according to its website. The event was free to both watch and participate and all levels of nudity are welcomed. “It builds community and promotes openness, and I think we need more of that right now,” Jared, a nude participant said.

In line with tradition, a diverse community came out to support the event. Families, business professionals and college students alike showed support for riders. Amy Peters of New York and Haley Wallace of Michigan both waited outside Rittenhouse Square to witness the bike ride for the first time. They said they found themselves impressed with the level of positivity promoted by both the riders and reciprocated by the spectators.

