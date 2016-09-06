Live in Philly: Philadelphia Night Market

9.6_features_LIVEinPhilly_PennsportNightMarketMaggieAndresen_09_small MAGGIE ANDRESEN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.6_features_LIVEinPhilly_PennsportNightMarketMaggieAndresen_25 MAGGIE ANDRESEN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.6_features_LIVEinPhilly_PennsportNightMarketMaggieAndresen_17 MAGGIE ANDRESEN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.6_features_LIVEinPhilly_PennsportNightMarketMaggieAndresen_13 MAGGIE ANDRESEN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.6_features_LIVEinPhilly_PennsportNightMarketMaggieAndresen_06 MAGGIE ANDRESEN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.6_features_LIVEinPhilly_PennsportNightMarketMaggieAndresen_02 MAGGIE ANDRESEN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Philadelphia Night Market set up shop under the I-95 overpass starting at Front Street and Snyder Avenue on Thursday. A plethora of pop-up food vendors came to service the hungry crowds. “It’s so nice to come out as a family,” said Jackie Fisher as she browsed the options with her children, her 18-month-old daughter gnawing on an ear of roasted corn. “Being that we live in the neighborhood, it’s convenient to walk as well.” The Night Market, hosted by the Food Trust, changes its locale each month with neighborhood partners, most recently pairing with the Pennsport Civic Association.