Live in Philly: Philly AIDS Thrift celebrates 12 years

9.19_LiveInPhilly_PhillyAIDS_RyanAly_4
RYAN ALY / FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
9.19_LiveInPhilly_PhillyAIDS_RyanAly_3
RYAN ALY / FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
9.19_LiveInPhilly_PhillyAIDS_RyanAly_2
RYAN ALY / FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
9.19_LiveInPhilly_PhillyAIDS_RyanAly_1
RYAN ALY / FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
Philly AIDS Thrift held a block party outside of the store on 5th and Bainbridge streets last Saturday in honor of its 12th anniversary. Since its establishment in 2005, Philly AIDS Thrift has offered more than funky trinkets and vintage garb. The organization has raised more than $2 million to fight HIV/AIDS. The party included live music, carnival games, street performers and local vendors.
Ryan Aly
can be reached at ryan.aly@temple.edu
Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews
Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews