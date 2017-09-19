Live in Philly: Philly AIDS Thrift celebrates 12 years

Slideshows

Philly AIDS Thrift held a block party outside of the store on 5th and Bainbridge streets last Saturday in honor of its 12th anniversary. Since its establishment in 2005, Philly AIDS Thrift has offered more than funky trinkets and vintage garb. The organization has raised more than $2 million to fight HIV/AIDS. The party included live music, carnival games, street performers and local vendors.

