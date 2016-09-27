Live in Philly: Philly Fashion Week

9-27_live_khanyabrann-6 KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 9-27_live_khanyabrann-7 KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 9-27_live_khanyabrann-20 KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 9-27_live_khanyabrann-22 KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 9-27_live_khanyabrann-34 KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Philly Fashion Week, founded and produced by Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott, celebrated its 11th anniversary this season. The weeklong festivities began on Sept. 19 with “Chic: The Pool Party,” a swimwear and lingerie fashion show at the Monarch Philly and closed on Saturday with the Runway II Show at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

The week’s events featured collections from a variety of fashion designers and artists. Friday’s Runway I lineup included KE’ Collection, Milano Di Rouge, Burning Guitars and These Pink Lips, among others.

Temple sophomores Colin Camerota and Elizabeth Heron had front row seats to Saturday’s Runway I show, thanks to their friend Sydney Ferrara, a sophomore media studies and production major who was blogging during Philly Fashion Week.

“You never know what to expect,” Heron said. “Each designer’s set had a completely different mood and look to it. Milano Di Rogue’s set reminded me of Kanye’s Yeezy shows, but the choreography was a really cool twist to it.”