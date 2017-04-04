Slideshows

Live in Philly: Philly Pillow Phight takes over Washington Square

by

On April 1, the annual Philly Pillow Phight took place in Washington Square Park. The event was organized to coincide with International Pillow Fight Day.  From the Market-Frankford Line’s 8th Street station, a slew of people with pillows in hand walked to the park. Anthony Farraj returned to the pillow fight for the second year in a row. Farraj said he enjoys fighting in a luchador uniform.

“The kids like to call me Nacho Libre, from the movie,” he said.

Hoseong Cho, a freshman biology major came to the event with Jerry So, his resident assistant at Hardwick Hall. So provided Cho’s floormates with SEPTA tokens for the event. So, a junior bioengineering major, said it was a great way to meet people and he would be back next year.

