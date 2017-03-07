Live in Philly: Record shop hosts concert for Pennsylvania music festival

Creep Records hosted a concert in its newly expanded space on Friday. The shop, at the Schmidt’s Commons in Northern Liberties, held a fundraiser concert for the Groove in the Grove Songwriter Festival, which will be held in Hackettstown, New Jersey in June. There was a $5 suggested donation, but concertgoers were not turned away due to a lack of funds. The concert featured psychedelic-funk group Mercury Retrograde, funk-fusion band dot.gov and indie rock group Sitting in Cars. All of the bands are from Philadelphia and have members who are current students or alumni.

“We added the new side space for events just like this,” said Will Angelos, a Creep Records employee about the expanded venue space. “We used to have events in our tiny record store, but we wanted to add more space to have a welcoming place for everyone to come and enjoy live music.”

“We made this concert free because we wanted to have it as a pre-game for everyone to come out and then still have a fun Friday night,” said Dan Snyder, a 2016 music technology alumnus and frontman of Mercury Retrograde, who organized the show.