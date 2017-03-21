Live in Philly: St. Patrick’s Day Parade

3.12_liveinphilly_saintpatttysday_druicaldwell-30 DRUI CALDWELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.12_liveinphilly_saintpatttysday_druicaldwell-24 DRUI CALDWELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.12_liveinphilly_saintpatttysday_druicaldwell-21 DRUI CALDWELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.12_liveinphilly_saintpatttysday_druicaldwell-31 DRUI CALDWELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.12_liveinphilly_saintpatttysday_druicaldwell-23 DRUI CALDWELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.12_liveinphilly_saintpatttysday_druicaldwell-20 DRUI CALDWELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held on March 12 from noon to 3 p.m. In recent years, the 240-year tradition’s route has passed by City Hall and Broad Street and then toward Penn’s Landing. This year’s parade theme was “St. Patrick, Protect and Guide our Police Officers.” Groups marched, danced and performed their way through the street, often dressed in costumes of many shades of green. Participants in the parade included local marching bands like the Second Street Irish Society Pipes and Drums, dance groups and Irish associations. Decorative floats made an appearance in the parade and competed for awards handed out at the conclusion of the event.