Live in Philly: Tattooed Mom hosts first ’80s craft bazaar

9.26_LiveinPhilly_Schaefer-2 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.26_LiveinPhilly_Schaefer-4 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.26_LiveinPhilly_Schaefer-5 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.26_LiveinPhilly_Schaefer-6 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.26_LiveinPhilly_Schaefer-7 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.26_LiveinPhilly_Schaefer-8 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.26_LiveinPhilly_Schaefer-9 SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

On Sunday, Tattooed Mom, a graffiti-covered dive bar on South Street near 5th, hosted its first-ever “Totally ’80s Craft Bazaar,” which was organized in collaboration with Riot-Nerd, a Philly-based arts and entertainment blog that started hosting events about a year ago. The bar’s first floor was converted into a craft space, where people used markers, crayons and scissors to create collages. The second floor hosted a number of vendors, who sold handmade goods like pins, keychains, bracelets, paintings and stickers.

“We just love hosting events that allow different creative communities to get together and exchange ideas and show their work and meet people that might be interested in their work,” said Robert Perry, owner of Tattooed Mom.

Kevin Hawkey, the founder of Riot-Nerd, believes people enjoy 1980s-themed events, which is why he and his wife created the themed bazaar at Tattooed Mom.