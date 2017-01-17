Slideshows

Live in Philly: ‘Winter Jawn’

by

Concert goers gave out extra tickets before heading into the Radio 104.5 Winter Jawn 2017 on Sunday. The city’s alternative rock radio station curates an annual outdoor music festival at Xfinity Live in South Philadelphia each January, offering all available tickets free of charge.

Jason Roy, the entertainment director of the venue, said Xfinity Live has the capacity to hold nearly 9,000 concertgoers. The all-ages event had an alternative rock lineup this year. On the second stage, Run River North, LP and Philadelphia-based group Civil Youth started the day off. The bands on the main stage included Andorra, Judah and the Lion, Capital Cities, Phantogram and headliners, Grouplove.

The performance at Winter Jawn is Grouplove’s third time in Philadelphia in recent months. After a sold-out show at the Fillmore in Fishtown on their “Big Mess” tour in early November, Grouplove visited the Radio 104.5 station for a studio session on Nov. 8.

“We’re so happy to be back here in the city of brotherly love,” said Christian Zucconi, the band’s guitarist and vocalist, addressing the crowd before playing “Itching on a Photograph” off the band’s 2011 debut album, “Never Trust A Happy Song.” “Thanks for coming back again, so many times.”

