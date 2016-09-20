PB&J Day: Students gather to break Guinness World Record

9-20_features_pbjday_patrickclark-1 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR

Student body President Aron Cowen makes peanut butter and jelly sandwiches Sept. 19 during the Main Campus Program Board's organized attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made in an hour. Over 1,000 students gathered at the Liacouras Center and successfully broke the record.

Junior Media Studies and Production major Jamie Hamilton (left) and friends make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches Sept. 19 during the Main Campus Program Board's organized attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made in an hour. Over 1,000 students gathered at the Liacouras Center and successfully broke the record.

The Main Campus Program Board broke the Guinness World Record for the most peanut- butter-and-jelly sandwiches made in an hour on Monday.

Freshman Economics major John Levy high-fives Freshman Nursing major Lauren Hirst after successfully breaking the Guinness World record for most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made in an hour Sept. 19 at the Liacouras Center.