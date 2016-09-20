Slideshows

PB&J Day: Students gather to break Guinness World Record

by

The Main Campus Program Board organized an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made in an hour Sept. 19. Over 1,000 students gathered at the Liacouras Center and successfully broke the record.

