Philadelphia hosts vigil after Charlottesville

Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset Philadelphians gather from across the city to protest the acts of violence committed in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend. Protesters gathered in Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall on Sunday, August 13. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset Jessica Galletta is showing a public demonstration of the dangers of white silence in acts of racism at the vigil at Thomas Paine Plaza on Sunday, August 13. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Processed with VSCO with a6 preset Philadelphians gather from across the city to protest the acts of violence committed in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend. Protesters gathered in Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall on Sunday, August 13. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Processed with VSCO with a6 preset Philadelphians gather from across the city to protest the acts of violence committed in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend. Protesters gathered in Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall on Sunday, August 13. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Processed with VSCO with a6 preset Stephanie Batter (left) and Temple Alumna Shannon McDevitt (right) hold signs at a vigil in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia at Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall on August 13. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Processed with VSCO with a6 preset Philadelphians gather from across the city to protest the acts of violence committed in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend. Protesters gathered in Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall on Sunday, August 13. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset In preparation for the vigil, protesters in made their own signs in Thomas Paine Plaza on Sunday, August 13. A “Philly Loves Everyone” sign remained on the stage as attendees lit candles. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Processed with VSCO with a6 preset Philadelphians gather from across the city to protest the acts of violence committed in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend. Protesters gathered in Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall on Sunday, August 13. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Processed with VSCO with a6 preset Philadelphians gather from across the city to protest the acts of violence committed in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend. Protesters gathered in Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall on Sunday, August 13. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset The vigil stood against hate and lit candles on a stage at Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall on Sunday, August 13. Supporters gathered around to listen to the speakers speakers. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS