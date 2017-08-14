Slideshows

Philadelphia hosts vigil after Charlottesville

Philadelphians gather from across the city to protest the acts of violence committed in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend. Protesters gathered in Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall on Sunday, August 13. AMELIA BURNS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Amelia Burns

