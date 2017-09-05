Photos: Jenna Burleigh memorial on Main Campus

09_05_2017_JennaBurleighMemorial_TTN_Schaefer-2 Signs commemorating Jenna Burleigh are taped to the stones that surround the new owl statue on Main Campus. Candles were lit and flowers were brought to honor her memory. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 09_05_2017_JennaBurleighMemorial_TTN_Schaefer-5 "RIP Jenna" is written in blue ink on a piece of paper, surrounded by candles, to honor Jenna Burleigh's death. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 09_05_2017_JennaBurleighMemorial_TTN_Schaefer-6 Salvatore Mirando, a senior musical theatre major, looks somberly at the memorial for Jenna on Tuesday morning. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 09_05_2017_JennaBurleighMemorial_TTN_Schaefer-3 A sign reading "Rest in Peace Jenna. Gone, but not forgotten" lays among candles and flowers at a memorial service for Jenna on Tuesday morning. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 09_05_2017_JennaBurleighMemorial_TTN_Schaefer-8 A Temple student looks earnestly at the small memorial created on Main Campus to honor Jenna's vibrant life. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 09_05_2017_JennaBurleighMemorial_TTN_Schaefer-4 Flowers are laid among signs and candles at a memorial service on Tuesday morning to honor Jenna's life. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 09_05_2017_JennaBurleighMemorial_TTN_Schaefer Students and faculty were able to write a note, if they wish, in honor of Jenna's life at a memorial service held on Main Campus Tuesday morning. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 09_05_2017_JennaBurleighMemorial_TTN_Schaefer-7 Salvatore Mirando, a senior musical theatre major, looks somberly at the memorial for Jenna on Tuesday morning. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

This morning at 11:30, members of the Temple community gathered around the new owl statue on Main Campus to honor the life of junior film and media arts major, Jenna Burleigh. Burleigh was killed last week after she was reported missing since early Thursday morning. Salvatore Mirando, a senior musical theatre major, created an event on Facebook yesterday morning, where he invited the Temple community to remember Burleigh. Mirando described the event as more of a “come and go” thing. Since it was held in the middle of campus, students and faculty were able to walk past and join those gathered.

The Temple Progressive NAACP will host a memorial service for Burleigh on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the skate park at the corner of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Broad Street.

TSG and Student Activities will also host a vigil for Burleigh on Thursday, but have not determined the time yet, Student Body President Tyrell Mann-Barnes said.