Photos: Jenna Burleigh memorial on Main Campus

This morning at 11:30, members of the Temple community gathered around the new owl statue on Main Campus to honor the life of junior film and media arts major, Jenna Burleigh. Burleigh was killed last week after she was reported missing since early Thursday morning. Salvatore Mirando, a senior musical theatre major, created an event on Facebook yesterday morning, where he invited the Temple community to remember Burleigh. Mirando described the event as more of a “come and go” thing. Since it was held in the middle of campus, students and faculty were able to walk past and join those gathered.
The Temple Progressive NAACP will host a memorial service for Burleigh on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the skate park at the corner of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Broad Street.
TSG and Student Activities will also host a vigil for Burleigh on Thursday, but have not determined the time yet, Student Body President Tyrell Mann-Barnes said.
Sydney Schaefer
