In photos: March for Black Women ends at Main Campus

by , and

On Friday, August 25, more than 100 people gathered in Dilworth Park for the start of the March for Black Women. India Fenner, a sophomore political science and African American studies major, organized the march that began just after 2 p.m. on Friday. March participants made their way from City Hall, up Broad Street until the march ended on Temple’s campus at the corner of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Fenner described the event to Philly.com as a march to “celebrate Black women for who they are and not what the media wants them to be.”

