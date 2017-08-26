In photos: March for Black Women ends at Main Campus

8.25_Events_MarchforBlackWomen_RosarioCacie_-1 Takirrah Binion holds a sign she made for the March for Black Women on Friday. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.25_Events_MarchforBlackWomen_RosarioCacie_-7 Participants march past Temple’s Main Campus at the March for Black Women on Friday. The march began at City Hall and continued up to Cecil B. Moore Avenue. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.25_Events_MarchforBlackWomen_RosarioCacie_-8 Participants march past Temple’s Main Campus at the March for Black Women on Friday. The march began at City Hall and continued up to Cecil B. Moore Avenue. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.25_Events_MarchforBlackWomen_RosarioCacie_-11 India Fenner, who organized the March for Black Women and is a Temple sophomore, lead march participants up Broad Street with a drumline on Friday. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.25_Events_MarchforBlackWomen_RosarioCacie_-14 Participants make their way up Broad Street at the March for Black Women on Friday. The march began at City Hall and continued to its destination, Cecil B. Moore Avenue. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.25_Events_MarchforBlackWomen_RosarioCacie_-22 Participants make their way up Broad Street at the March for Black Women on Friday. The march began at City Hall and continued to its destination, Cecil B. Moore Avenue. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.29_features_march_brannkhanya_02 More than 100 marchers participated in India Fenner’s March for Black Women, which began at City Hall, made its way up Broad Street and ended at Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Friday afternoon. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.29_features_march_brannkhanya_05 At the March for Black Women, a participant holds a sign that reads “Say Her Name,” and lists names of Black women who have been killed by police. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.29_features_march_brannkhanya_06 A demonstrator at the March for Black Women holds a sign reads “Black Women Matter” at the March for Black Women on Friday. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.29_features_march_brannkhanya_14 At the March for Black Women, participants made their way up Broad Street on Friday afternoon while carrying signs and banging drums. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

8.29_features_march_brannkhanya_15 Social justice activist Trine Smith presents march organizer India Fenner with a painting she bought and carried throughout the march. Smith said the painting “absorbed all of the energy” put forth by participants that afternoon. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

leeantionette#1 Annette Ritchie, 23, and Karen Kiser, 58, hold up their march signs in support of Black women on Friday afternoon, August 25. | ANTIONETTE LEE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

LeeAntionette#3 Rynira Elam, 19, hands out signs for participants to carry with them while marching at the March for Black Women on Friday afternoon. | ANTIONETTE LEE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

LeeAntionette#4 Temple University sophomore, India Fenner, 19, organized more than 100 participants in a March for Black Women up Broad Street to Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Friday afternoon. | ANTIONETTE LEE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

LeeAntionette#5 More than 100 people marched from City Hall to Cecil B. Moore Avenue in to bring awareness to police brutality against Black women. | ANTIONETTE LEE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS