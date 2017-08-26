In photos: March for Black Women ends at Main Campus

8.25_Events_MarchforBlackWomen_RosarioCacie_-1
Takirrah Binion holds a sign she made for the March for Black Women on Friday. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
Participants march past Temple’s Main Campus at the March for Black Women on Friday. The march began at City Hall and continued up to Cecil B. Moore Avenue. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
India Fenner, who organized the March for Black Women and is a Temple sophomore, lead march participants up Broad Street with a drumline on Friday. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
Participants make their way up Broad Street at the March for Black Women on Friday. The march began at City Hall and continued to its destination, Cecil B. Moore Avenue. | CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
More than 100 marchers participated in India Fenner’s March for Black Women, which began at City Hall, made its way up Broad Street and ended at Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Friday afternoon. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
At the March for Black Women, a participant holds a sign that reads “Say Her Name,” and lists names of Black women who have been killed by police. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
A demonstrator at the March for Black Women holds a sign reads “Black Women Matter” at the March for Black Women on Friday. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
At the March for Black Women, participants made their way up Broad Street on Friday afternoon while carrying signs and banging drums. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
Social justice activist Trine Smith presents march organizer India Fenner with a painting she bought and carried throughout the march. Smith said the painting “absorbed all of the energy” put forth by participants that afternoon. | KHANYA BRANN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
Annette Ritchie, 23, and Karen Kiser, 58, hold up their march signs in support of Black women on Friday afternoon, August 25. | ANTIONETTE LEE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
Rynira Elam, 19, hands out signs for participants to carry with them while marching at the March for Black Women on Friday afternoon. | ANTIONETTE LEE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
Temple University sophomore, India Fenner, 19, organized more than 100 participants in a March for Black Women up Broad Street to Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Friday afternoon. | ANTIONETTE LEE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
More than 100 people marched from City Hall to Cecil B. Moore Avenue in to bring awareness to police brutality against Black women. | ANTIONETTE LEE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
Brandon Ballard, a friend of the Fenner’s, helped to motivate the crowd during the march as the crowd made its way up Broad Street on Friday afternoon. | ANTIONETTE LEE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS
On Friday, August 25, more than 100 people gathered in Dilworth Park for the start of the March for Black Women. India Fenner, a sophomore political science and African American studies major, organized the march that began just after 2 p.m. on Friday. March participants made their way from City Hall, up Broad Street until the march ended on Temple’s campus at the corner of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Fenner described the event to Philly.com as a march to “celebrate Black women for who they are and not what the media wants them to be.”