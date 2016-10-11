Ping Pong Tournament Held In Liacouras Center

sports_10-11_ittfwomensworldcup_evaneasterling_14 EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS sports_10-11_ittfwomensworldcup_evaneasterling_11 EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS sports_10-11_ittfwomensworldcup_evaneasterling_17 EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS sports_10-11_ittfwomensworldcup_evaneasterling_20 EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS sports_10-11_ittfwomensworldcup_evaneasterling_24 EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS sports_10-11_ittfwomensworldcup_evaneasterling_30 EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS sports_10-11_ittfwomensworldcup_evaneasterling_35_small EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS

The International Table Tennis Federation Women’s World Cup of Table Tennis competed at the Liacouras Center from Friday through Sunday.

Philadelphia was the first American city to host the Women’s World Cup of Table Tennis.

Twenty top female players came together on Friday during opening matches. Among them was Lily Zhang, the top-rated player from the United States. Zhang is ranked No. 100 in the world.

Miu Hirano of Japan beat Cheng I-Ching of China, after winning in a four-game streak. Hirano received $45,000, while I-Ching had the runner-up winnings of $25,000. Prize money from the tournament totaled $150,000.

– Francesca Furey