Runners brave cold weather for Rocky Run at the Art Museum

11.07_features_liprockyrun_burnsjocelyn_16 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.07_features_liprockyrun_burnsjocelyn_01 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.07_features_liprockyrun_burnsjocelyn_02 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.07_features_liprockyrun_burnsjocelyn_03 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.07_features_liprockyrun_burnsjocelyn_05 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.07_features_liprockyrun_burnsjocelyn_09 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.07_features_liprockyrun_burnsjocelyn_12 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.07_features_liprockyrun_burnsjocelyn_15 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Philadelphia’s annual Rocky Balboa Run started at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday morning. Runners, fans of the cult film series and Philly neighbors braved the cold weather to compete in either a 5K or 10-mile run.

This year’s sold-out Rocky Balboa Run included challenges, like a Rocky Balboa costume contest and an “Italian Stallion Challenge,” which allows runners to complete both the 5K and 10 mile run portions of the race for a total of 13.1 miles.

“The run was a little hard because of the cold weather, but because I’m in the Army and it’s Veteran’s Day, I had to take the opportunity to run it,” said Danadje Omiodo, a Drexel University engineering major.

Noah Rosenbloom, a senior psychology major at Temple, said the weather made the run more difficult than usual.

“My face hurt the whole time I ran,” Rosenbloom said.