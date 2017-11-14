Runners brave cold weather for Rocky Run at the Art Museum

Philadelphia’s annual Rocky Balboa Run started at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday morning. Runners, fans of the cult film series and Philly neighbors braved the cold weather to compete in either a 5K or 10-mile run.
This year’s sold-out Rocky Balboa Run included challenges, like a Rocky Balboa costume contest and an “Italian Stallion Challenge,” which allows runners to complete both the 5K and 10 mile run portions of the race for a total of 13.1 miles.
“The run was a little hard because of the cold weather, but because I’m in the Army and it’s Veteran’s Day, I had to take the opportunity to run it,” said Danadje Omiodo, a Drexel University engineering major.
Noah Rosenbloom, a senior psychology major at Temple, said the weather made the run more difficult than usual.
“My face hurt the whole time I ran,” Rosenbloom said.
Jocelyn Burns
