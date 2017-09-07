Temple comes together to remember Jenna Burleigh

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MarrisaHowe_2
Shawn Aleong, assistant auditor general for Temple Student Government, hands out flowers to vigil attendees before the event started Thursday afternoon at Founder's Garden. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Hundreds of people came together Thursday afternoon to honor the life of Jenna Burleigh at a vigil held at Founder's Garden. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
A priest bows his head and closes his eyes while joining hands with another vigil attendee during a moment of silence to honor Jenna' Burleigh's life. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Students stand in silence while holding flowers to honor Jenna Burleigh's life at the vigil held for her Thursday afternoon on campus. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Student Body President Tyrell Mann-Barnes addresses attendees of Jenna Burleigh's vigil Thursday afternoon at Founder's Garden. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Students listen to speakers at a vigil honoring Jenna Burleigh Thursday afternoon. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS
A student holds back tears at Thursday's vigil for Jenna Burleigh at Founder's Garden. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Students join hands and hold flowers in honor of Jenna Burleigh at a vigil held for her Thursday afternoon at Founder's Garden. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
President Richard Englert, addresses attendees of Jenna Burleigh's vigil Thursday afternoon. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Students listen to speakers at Jenna Burleigh's vigil held on campus Thursday afternoon. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Vigil attendees lay their flowers on a table in honor of Jenna Burleigh's memory after the vigil Thursday afternoon at Founder's Garden. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS
After the vigil at Founder's Garden came to a close Thursday afternoon, a small pile of flowers laid by vigil attendees sit next to a photo of Jenna Burleigh. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Students wrote letters to Jenna Burleigh's family after the vigil concluded Thursday afternoon at Founder's Garden. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
About a week after the disappearance and death of film and media arts major Jenna Burleigh shook Temple’s community, university and student leaders organized a vigil to remember Burleigh. It was the second event held for Burleigh this week. Students gathered in Founder’s Garden Thursday afternoon to remember Burleigh. Student Body President, Tyrell Mann-Barnes and President Richard Englert spoke at the event, along with other students and faith leaders. Attendees wrote letters to Jenna’s family after the event concluded.
Sydney Schaefer
can be reached at sydney.schaefer@temple.edu
