Temple comes together to remember Jenna Burleigh

by

About a week after the disappearance and death of film and media arts major Jenna Burleigh shook Temple’s community, university and student leaders organized a vigil to remember Burleigh. It was the second event held for Burleigh this week. Students gathered in Founder’s Garden Thursday afternoon to remember Burleigh. Student Body President, Tyrell Mann-Barnes and President Richard Englert spoke at the event, along with other students and faith leaders. Attendees wrote letters to Jenna’s family after the event concluded.

Sydney Schaefer

