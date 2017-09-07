Temple comes together to remember Jenna Burleigh

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MarrisaHowe_2 Shawn Aleong, assistant auditor general for Temple Student Government, hands out flowers to vigil attendees before the event started Thursday afternoon at Founder's Garden. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

09_07_2017_JennaBurleighVigil_Schaefer-10 Hundreds of people came together Thursday afternoon to honor the life of Jenna Burleigh at a vigil held at Founder's Garden. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MichelleSeverino_5 A priest bows his head and closes his eyes while joining hands with another vigil attendee during a moment of silence to honor Jenna' Burleigh's life. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MichelleSeverino_3 Students stand in silence while holding flowers to honor Jenna Burleigh's life at the vigil held for her Thursday afternoon on campus. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MarrisaHowe_3 Student Body President Tyrell Mann-Barnes addresses attendees of Jenna Burleigh's vigil Thursday afternoon at Founder's Garden. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MarrisaHowe_5 Students listen to speakers at a vigil honoring Jenna Burleigh Thursday afternoon. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MichelleSeverino_2 A student holds back tears at Thursday's vigil for Jenna Burleigh at Founder's Garden. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

09_07_2017_JennaBurleighVigil_Schaefer-11 Students join hands and hold flowers in honor of Jenna Burleigh at a vigil held for her Thursday afternoon at Founder's Garden. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MichelleSeverino_4 President Richard Englert, addresses attendees of Jenna Burleigh's vigil Thursday afternoon. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MichelleSeverino_1 Students listen to speakers at Jenna Burleigh's vigil held on campus Thursday afternoon. | MICHELLE SEVERINO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MarrisaHowe_4 Vigil attendees lay their flowers on a table in honor of Jenna Burleigh's memory after the vigil Thursday afternoon at Founder's Garden. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

9.7_JennaBurleighVigil_MarrisaHowe_1 After the vigil at Founder's Garden came to a close Thursday afternoon, a small pile of flowers laid by vigil attendees sit next to a photo of Jenna Burleigh. | MARISSA HOWE / THE TEMPLE NEWS