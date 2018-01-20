Thousands gather for second Women’s March on Philadelphia

1-23_Features_Women's_March_SmithLuke-9 Thousands of people make their way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

IMG_3529 A woman holds a sign over her head as she makes her way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1-23_Features_Women's_March_SmithLuke-1 Attendees of the Women's March on Philadelphia pose for a photo in Logan Square on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_Features_WomensMarch_SilvermanRachel15 A man holds up a sign as he makes his way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1-23_Features_Women's_March_SmithLuke-17 Thousands of people gather in Eakins Oval outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

IMG_3551 A woman holds up a sign in Logan Square prior to the start of the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1-23_Features_Women's_March_SmithLuke-4 A man waves a rainbow flag in Logan Square during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1-23_Features_Women's_March_SmithLuke-21 Thousands of people gather in Eakins Oval outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a rally during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_Features_WomensMarch_SilvermanRachel20 A woman holds up an umbrella with the words "rise up" written on it as she makes her way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

IMG_3582 A woman holds a sign as she makes her way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_Features_WomensMarch_SilvermanRachel24 Thousands of people make their way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

IMG_3620 Women hold up signs as they make their way to Eakins Oval from Logan Square during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_News_Womensmarch_Cottrelljamie-27 A girl holds up a sign as she makes her way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

IMG_3559 A man carries a child on his back with a poster on the back stating "don't mess with a toddler feminist" as the two make their way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

IMG_3632-2 Women hold up signs as they walk across the grass to Eakins Oval during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_News_Womensmarch_Cottrelljamie-14 A man plays a tuba as he makes his way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_News_Womensmarch_Cottrelljamie-12 Meredith Reiner (left), a junior political science major and Brooke Hallquist (right), a freshman political science major, hold up signs in Logan Square prior to the start of the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_News_Womensmarch_Cottrelljamie-9 A girl holds up a sign as she makes her way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

IMG_3714 A sign is held up as march attendees make their way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

IMG_3669 A little boy wears a sign around his neck as he makes his way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_Features_WomensMarch_SilvermanRachel33 Thousands of people make their way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | RACHEL SILVERMAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_News_Womensmarch_Cottrelljamie-18 Little boys hold up a sign as they make their way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_News_Womensmarch_Cottrelljamie-22 A boy holds up a sign as he makes his way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_News_Womensmarch_Cottrelljamie-23 A girl holds up a sign as she makes her way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_News_Womensmarch_Cottrelljamie-26 A girl holds up a sign as she makes her way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

1.23_News_Womensmarch_Cottrelljamie-31 Two people dress up in old-fashioned clothes and hold up signs on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS