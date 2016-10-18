Water main breaks, floods Main Campus

10-18_news_watermainbreak_patrickclark-5 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 10-18_news_watermainbreak_patrickclark-1 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR 10-18_news_watermainbreak_patrickclark-3 PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR

University officials rushed to fix a broken water main at 13th and Norris streets on Wednesday which caused flooding on main campus and cut water service to Peabody Hall temporarily. The main broke between 9 and 9:30 a.m., traffic was diverted and students had to wade through ankle high water following the incident. Executive Director of Campus Safety Services Charlie Leone said the Philadelphia Water Department was on the scene at around 10 a.m. to address the issue.

“It just broke underground,” said Bill Schweizer, a facilities manager at Temple. “Years and years of overhead traffic” could have caused the flooding, he said. A university spokesman said water was restored to Peabody Hall at 11:30 p.m. The patch of pavement on Norris Street where the water cracked the pavement is still cordoned off with cones.