World Cafe Live hosts nontraditional wedding expo

1.16_LovesickExpo_Cottrelljamie-12 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.16_LovesickExpo_Cottrelljamie-8 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.16_LovesickExpo_Cottrelljamie-3 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.16_LovesickExpo_Cottrelljamie-9 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.16_LovesickExpo_Cottrelljamie-5 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.16_LovesickExpo_Cottrelljamie-13 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.16_LovesickExpo_Cottrelljamie-14 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

World Cafe Live on Walnut Street near 30th hosted the Winter 2018 Lovesick Expo on Sunday. The show featured more than four dozen photographers, wedding planners, caterers and other vendors for engaged couples to meet and hire. Unlike traditional wedding shows, which feature only standard vendors, Lovesick showcased unconventional services like acupuncturists, beard stylists and burlesque dancers. Drag performers also staged a show at the event.

Lovesick was created in 2010 by DJ duo Tom Wright and Jon Holmes. After five years of touring nationwide, the company permanently settled in Philadelphia, said Tiffany Wright, Tom Wright’s wife.

Michele Giles, 30, of Levittown, tried acupuncture for the first time at the show.

“I’ve never been to a wedding show and I’m getting married so I thought this would be fun,” Giles said.

Lennell Bridges, 33, and his fiancé, Sherie Perkins, of Norristown came to the show to check out the vendors, Perkins said. Bridges also received a beard trim from Groomed, one of the event’s vendors.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Tom Wright and Jon Holmes were a former DJ duo. They are still active DJs.